‘A kind, gentle person with the purest heart’: Family remembers Ryan Realbuto

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Janet Realbuto said she was blown away as soon as he took his first breath.

“When Ryan was born, he was beautiful,” Janet Realbuto said of her youngest child.

Even though Ryan Realbuto looked like any other child, his mother said she knew there was something different.

“The typical type of things like sitting up, or it was really when he was delayed in crawling that we become concerned,” Janet Realbuto said.

His family soon discovered that Ryan Realbuto, who was reared in Rochester, New York, but recently moved to Washington, D.C. as a youth mentor, was special needs with auditory processing struggles. And it was felt throughout his whole childhood and adolescent years, they said.

It was a miracle to make it on his own, his mother and aunt told DC News Now exclusively on Thursday. He was thriving before his life was tragically ended at 23 on Jan. 18 from a robbery attempt in the District.

“This is what makes this story even more heart wrenching, is that this kid, he had to fight three times harder and work three times harder than most kids to do anything,” said Lynn Fenicchia, Ryan Realbuto’s aunt.

Riding a bike, for example, was a challenge, Janet Realbuto said, but he continued to work hard overcoming his challenges. His two older brothers were protectors and motivators for him, she said.

As he aged, he improved in nearly every facet of his life despite educators and others telling the family not to expect a normal life for him.

“I always wanted Ryan to feel typical. I never wanted him to feel like he had any type of disability or delay or anything,” his mother said.

Eventually, Ryan Realbuto attended and graduated Cum Laude from St. Bonaventure University in 2023, but he wasn’t finished, his family said.

His improvements led him to a life of service that was born during his church youth group that allowed him to blossom. Then last August, Ryan Realbuto surprised his family by moving to the DMV with a job to teach and mentor at-risk youth.

The job was at Don Bosco Cristo Rey High School in Maryland, where school officials said he became a favorite of his peers and staff alike.

“This is a kid that worked so hard at everything with such a great attitude and never complained,” Fenicchia said. “What I saw in Ryan is that his heart was his compass with the auditory processing and trying to read the room and working extra hard to pick up on these social clues.”

By all accounts, his life was thriving. Janet Realbuto said her son went to a dance recently and told his mother in a text message days before his death, “I really had a great time. One of the best nights of my life.”

“I can’t tell you what that did to my whole body,” his mother said. “Like I was so grateful for everything that this kid had gone through.”

Janet Realbuto said her son made friends at the dance and was set to go on his first-ever coffee date with a woman he met.

Ryan Realbuto never made that date as D.C. police said he was shot after he didn’t have money to give an assailant. The case remains unsolved, officials said, but there’s a $25,000 reward to solve his case.

Now, Ryan Realbuto is gone forever and his family is left reeling as they bury him this Saturday in Rochester.

“I’d like for him to be remembered as a kind, gentle person with the purest heart,” Janet Realbuto said.

