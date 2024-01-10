'Kind-hearted': Victim of machete attack near Auditorium Shores identified as 19-year-old

Family members and friends identified 19-year-old Seth Gott as the person who suffered serious injuries after a random machete attack on Tuesday near Auditorium Shores.

Friends called him a "kind-hearted, hard worker and strong advocate for social movements," according to a GoFundMe set up by a former coworker to help raise money to cover his medical costs.

The post, set up by Jose Ortiz-Vitali, said that Gott moved to Austin from Louisiana and is studying biology at Austin Community College. The post said the attack was "random and unprovoked."

Seth Gott stands in front of Lady Bird Lake on Christmas of 2023.

Ortiz-Vitali said that Gott suffered serious injuries to his head, arms and lower body and that he is undergoing surgery to treat his injuries.

Police said in a press release on Wednesday they arrested Ashton Kaine Talley, 24, in connection to the attack. Travis County Jail records show that Talley has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and with evading arrest, a misdemeanor. Jail records do not show that a bond amount has been set.

Police did not name Gott in Wednesday's release and told the American-Statesman the department doesn't release crime victims' names unless they died. The department said, however, that the victim of the attack is in stable condition.

Austin-Travis County EMS said they took someone with life-threatening injuries to the hospital on Tuesday after responding to a stabbing in the 900 block of West Riverside Drive.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe had raised $2,245 out of its $10,000 goal. Ortiz-Vitali directed the American-Statesman to family members when asked for further comment, but he added that Gott was in "good spirits."

Dusty Colquitt, Gott's mother, said in a text message that she and Gott's sister are traveling from North Dakota to visit him, and that other friends and family are with him right now.

Colquitt said her son, who she said plays guitar and enjoys fitness, will have surgery on one of his hands that was severely injured during the attack. Gott has been living in Austin since 2018.

"We ask for all prayers, intentions, spells, and meditations for my child and our family as well as first responders, Dell hospital, and the other innocent folks at the park that were impacted by these events," the text message said. "We hope that the individual that committed this heinous act will be able to get the help that he needs."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Victim of machete attack near Auditorium Shores identified as 19-year-old