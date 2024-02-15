What kind of house will $600K get you in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam? We checked

The price point of $600,000 was a good start for first-time buyers a few years ago.

In 2023, average median home prices were $850,000 in Westchester, $660,000 in Rockland, and $485,000 in Putnam.

Julie Tang, broker at Scarsdale Real Estate Services who curated the list, said homes at the $600,000 price point usually need “a lot of updates,” and buyers look at the space and price rather than the age of the house.

High interest rates may be contributing to tight inventory in the price range. Tang predicted the low inventory could remain an issue until interest rates drop.

“The Federal Reserve is probably not going to cut interest until May, so we’ll continue to see difficulty for buyers to buy a house this year,” Tang said.

Here are six homes for sale in Yonkers, Montrose, Valhalla, Nyack, Haverstraw and Cold Spring in the $600,000 range. It is possible one or more could have been sold or taken off market by the time of publication.

The exterior of 71 Sterling Avenue in Yonkers, photographed Feb. 9, 2024.

Built in 1927, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 960-square-foot single-family home features hardwood floors, a finished basement and a backyard with a lounge area and pool.

53 Travis Lane in Montrose Feb. 12, 2024.

Nestled among the trees on half an acre of level land, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,800-square-foot home was built in 1970. The home features an updated kitchen and bathrooms, a family room (that can double for a home office or gym) and a two-car garage with a workshop. Location here is key, the property is located within walking distance to Blue Mountain Reservation and less than two miles to the Metro North station.

The exterior of 9 Shelley Avenue in Valhalla, photographed Feb. 9, 2024.

Built in 1955, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,776-square-foot home has updated bathrooms and roof. Renovation on this property has started.

62 Brookside Avenue in South Nyack. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 1,630-square-foot home was built in 1910 and is located within walking distance to shops and cafes. The home boasts a high arched ceiling, updated bathrooms, family room, front porch and flat backyard.

2 Riverside Avenue in Haverstraw. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.

With a view of the Hudson River, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom, 1,464-square-foot home features a first-floor bedroom with full bath, loft-like space upstairs and a walkout basement.

With mountain views from the front porch, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 2,265-square-foot home was built in 2001. Ten minutes away from the train station, it has a family room, a formal dining room and a living room with vaulted ceilings.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Westchester, Rockland, Putnam NY real estate: See what $600K will buy