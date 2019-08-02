What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of AB Sagax (publ) (STO:SAGA A)?

A look at the shareholders of AB Sagax (publ) (STO:SAGA A) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of kr34b, AB Sagax is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SAGA A.

Check out our latest analysis for AB Sagax

OM:SAGA A Ownership Summary, August 2nd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AB Sagax?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

AB Sagax already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 33% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see AB Sagax's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

OM:SAGA A Income Statement, August 2nd 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in AB Sagax. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of AB Sagax

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.