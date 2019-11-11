What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of AdCityMedia AB (publ) (STO:ACM)?

If you want to know who really controls AdCityMedia AB (publ) (STO:ACM), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of kr203m, AdCityMedia is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ACM.

OM:ACM Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AdCityMedia?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that AdCityMedia does have institutional investors; and they hold 12% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of AdCityMedia, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

OM:ACM Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in AdCityMedia. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of AdCityMedia

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.