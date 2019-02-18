What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Agile Group Holdings Limited (HKG:3383)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The big shareholder groups in Agile Group Holdings Limited (HKG:3383) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of HK$39b, Agile Group Holdings is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 3383.

SEHK:3383 Ownership Summary February 18th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Agile Group Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Agile Group Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 9.8% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Agile Group Holdings’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:3383 Income Statement Export February 18th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Agile Group Holdings. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Agile Group Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.