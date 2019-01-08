What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Alkali Metals Limited (NSE:ALKALI)?

If you want to know who really controls Alkali Metals Limited (NSE:ALKALI), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Alkali Metals is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹551m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ALKALI.

NSEI:ALKALI Ownership Summary January 8th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Alkali Metals?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Alkali Metals, for yourself, below.

NSEI:ALKALI Income Statement Export January 8th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Alkali Metals. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Alkali Metals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.