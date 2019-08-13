What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEMKT:AMS)?

Every investor in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEMKT:AMS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'
With a market capitalization of US$17m, American Shared Hospital Services is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about AMS.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About American Shared Hospital Services?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that American Shared Hospital Services does have institutional investors; and they hold 13% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at American Shared Hospital Services's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in American Shared Hospital Services. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of American Shared Hospital Services
The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in American Shared Hospital Services. Insiders have a US$6.0m stake in this US$17m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, who are mostly retail investors, collectively hold 51% of American Shared Hospital Services shares. This level of ownership gives retail investors the power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand American Shared Hospital Services better, we need to consider many other factors.
