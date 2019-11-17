What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Apetit Oyj (HEL:APETIT)?

If you want to know who really controls Apetit Oyj (HEL:APETIT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Apetit Oyj is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €49m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about APETIT.

Check out our latest analysis for Apetit Oyj

HLSE:APETIT Ownership Summary, November 17th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Apetit Oyj?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Apetit Oyj does have institutional investors; and they hold 22% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Apetit Oyj, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

HLSE:APETIT Income Statement, November 17th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Apetit Oyj. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Apetit Oyj

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.