What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI)?

A look at the shareholders of APN Industria REIT (ASX:ADI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.
APN Industria REIT is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$524m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ADI.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About APN Industria REIT?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that APN Industria REIT does have institutional investors; and they hold 46% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see APN Industria REIT's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in APN Industria REIT. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.
Insider Ownership Of APN Industria REIT
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of APN Industria REIT. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. It appears that the board holds about AU$3.5m worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of AU$524m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.
General Public Ownership
The general public, mostly retail investors, hold a substantial 52% stake in ADI, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This level of ownership gives retail investors the power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.
Next Steps:
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
