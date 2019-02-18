What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of ATOSS Software AG (ETR:AOF)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Every investor in ATOSS Software AG (ETR:AOF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

ATOSS Software is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €367m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AOF.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ATOSS Software?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

ATOSS Software already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 20% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see ATOSS Software’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in ATOSS Software. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of ATOSS Software

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.