What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of AustChina Holdings Limited (ASX:AUH)?

Every investor in AustChina Holdings Limited (ASX:AUH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of AU$3.3m, AustChina Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AUH.

Check out our latest analysis for AustChina Holdings

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

ASX:AUH Ownership Summary January 31st 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AustChina Holdings?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. AustChina Holdings might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

ASX:AUH Income Statement Export January 31st 19 More

AustChina Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of AustChina Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.