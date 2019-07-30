What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Baltic Sea Properties AS (OB:BALT-ME)?

If you want to know who really controls Baltic Sea Properties AS (OB:BALT-ME), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Baltic Sea Properties is a smaller company with a market capitalization of øre233m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about BALT-ME.

See our latest analysis for Baltic Sea Properties

OB:BALT-ME Ownership Summary, July 30th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Baltic Sea Properties?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Baltic Sea Properties does have institutional investors; and they hold 5.6% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Baltic Sea Properties's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

OB:BALT-ME Income Statement, July 30th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Baltic Sea Properties. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Baltic Sea Properties

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.