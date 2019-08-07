What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. (BIT:BFE)?

If you want to know who really controls Banca Finnat Euramerica S.p.A. (BIT:BFE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of €97m, Banca Finnat Euramerica is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BFE.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Banca Finnat Euramerica?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Banca Finnat Euramerica, for yourself, below.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Banca Finnat Euramerica. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Banca Finnat Euramerica

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.