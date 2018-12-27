What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of BSL Limited (NSE:BSL)?

Every investor in BSL Limited (NSE:BSL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of ₹449m, BSL is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BSL.

Check out our latest analysis for BSL

NSEI:BSL Ownership Summary December 27th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BSL?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

BSL already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 5.6% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see BSL’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NSEI:BSL Income Statement Export December 27th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in BSL. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of BSL

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.