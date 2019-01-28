What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cheung Woh Technologies Ltd (SGX:C50)?

A look at the shareholders of Cheung Woh Technologies Ltd (SGX:C50) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Cheung Woh Technologies is a smaller company with a market capitalization of S$45m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions don’t own shares in the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about C50.

View our latest analysis for Cheung Woh Technologies

SGX:C50 Ownership Summary January 28th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cheung Woh Technologies?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Cheung Woh Technologies’s earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors — or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

SGX:C50 Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Cheung Woh Technologies. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Cheung Woh Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Cheung Woh Technologies Ltd. Insiders own S$7.8m worth of shares in the S$45m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.