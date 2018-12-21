What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of China All Access (Holdings) Limited (HKG:633)?

Every investor in China All Access (Holdings) Limited (HKG:633) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

China All Access (Holdings) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$678m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 633.

SEHK:633 Ownership Summary December 21st 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China All Access (Holdings)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that China All Access (Holdings) does have institutional investors; and they hold 7.5% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of China All Access (Holdings), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SEHK:633 Income Statement Export December 21st 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in China All Access (Holdings). As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of China All Access (Holdings)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.