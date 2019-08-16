What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (HKG:1900)?

A look at the shareholders of China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (HKG:1900) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'
China ITS (Holdings) is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$344m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 1900.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China ITS (Holdings)?
Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.
China ITS (Holdings) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 13% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at China ITS (Holdings)'s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
Hedge funds don't have many shares in China ITS (Holdings). As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of China ITS (Holdings)
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in China ITS (Holdings) Co., Ltd.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own HK$22m worth of the HK$344m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but I usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.
General Public Ownership
The general public -- mostly retail investors -- own 54% of China ITS (Holdings) . This level of ownership gives retail investors the power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.
Private Company Ownership
We can see that Private Companies own 27%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
Next Steps:
While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.
