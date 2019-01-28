What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE:CIGNITI)?

The big shareholder groups in Cigniti Technologies Limited (NSE:CIGNITI) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of ₹10b, Cigniti Technologies is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CIGNITI.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cigniti Technologies?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Cigniti Technologies does have institutional investors; and they hold 5.7% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Cigniti Technologies’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Cigniti Technologies. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Cigniti Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the Cigniti Technologies Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. Given it has a market cap of ₹10b, that means they have ₹5.5b worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.