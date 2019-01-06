What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN)?

A look at the shareholders of COLTENE Holding AG (VTX:CLTN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

COLTENE Holding is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CHF564m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CLTN.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About COLTENE Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

COLTENE Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 39% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at COLTENE Holding’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in COLTENE Holding. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of COLTENE Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in COLTENE Holding AG. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CHF17m worth of the CHF564m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.