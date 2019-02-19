What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cowell e Holdings Inc. (HKG:1415)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Every investor in Cowell e Holdings Inc. (HKG:1415) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of HK$1.1b, Cowell e Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1415.

SEHK:1415 Ownership Summary, February 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cowell e Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own under 5% of Cowell e Holdings, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it’s clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

SEHK:1415 Income Statement, February 19th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Cowell e Holdings. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Cowell e Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.