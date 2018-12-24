What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Cramo Oyj (HEL:CRA1V)?

The big shareholder groups in Cramo Oyj (HEL:CRA1V) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Cramo Oyj is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €665m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CRA1V.

HLSE:CRA1V Ownership Summary December 24th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cramo Oyj?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Cramo Oyj does have institutional investors; and they hold 57% of the stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cramo Oyj, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

HLSE:CRA1V Income Statement Export December 24th 18 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Cramo Oyj is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Cramo Oyj

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.