What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition Public Joint Stock Company (MCX:DIOD)?

The big shareholder groups in DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition Public Joint Stock Company (MCX:DIOD) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’
With a market capitalization of RUруб376m, DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about DIOD.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition?
Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.
There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition, for yourself, below.
Hedge funds don’t have many shares in DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.
Insider Ownership Of DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.
Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.
Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition Public Joint Stock Company. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. Given it has a market cap of RUруб376m, that means they have RUруб258m worth of shares. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 31% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over DIOD. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.
Next Steps:
It’s always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition better, we need to consider many other factors.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
