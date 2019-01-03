What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition Public Joint Stock Company (MCX:DIOD)?

The big shareholder groups in DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition Public Joint Stock Company (MCX:DIOD) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of RUруб376m, DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don’t own shares in the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about DIOD.

View our latest analysis for DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition

MISX:DIOD Ownership Summary January 3rd 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it’s unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don’t attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition, for yourself, below.

MISX:DIOD Income Statement Export January 3rd 19 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of DIOD Maker of Eco-Friendly Equipment and Nutrition

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.