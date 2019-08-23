What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of G.M.Breweries Limited (NSE:GMBREW)?

A look at the shareholders of G.M.Breweries Limited (NSE:GMBREW) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

G.M.Breweries is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹6.6b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about GMBREW.

See our latest analysis for G.M.Breweries

NSEI:GMBREW Ownership Summary, August 23rd 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About G.M.Breweries?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own under 5% of G.M.Breweries, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

NSEI:GMBREW Income Statement, August 23rd 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in G.M.Breweries. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of G.M.Breweries

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.