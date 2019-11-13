What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN)?

A look at the shareholders of Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of AU$42m, Gold Mountain is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about GMN.

View our latest analysis for Gold Mountain

ASX:GMN Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gold Mountain?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Gold Mountain might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

ASX:GMN Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Gold Mountain is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Gold Mountain

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Gold Mountain Limited. Insiders have a AU$16m stake in this AU$42m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.