What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of HEG Limited (NSE:HEG)?

A look at the shareholders of HEG Limited (NSE:HEG) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

HEG isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of ₹146b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about HEG.

View our latest analysis for HEG

NSEI:HEG Ownership Summary January 10th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HEG?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that HEG does have institutional investors; and they hold 35% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at HEG’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:HEG Income Statement Export January 10th 19 More

HEG is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of HEG

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in HEG Limited. It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around ₹4.7b worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.