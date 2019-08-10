What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of HolidayCheck Group AG (ETR:HOC)?

If you want to know who really controls HolidayCheck Group AG (ETR:HOC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of €143m, HolidayCheck Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about HOC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About HolidayCheck Group?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

HolidayCheck Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 17% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of HolidayCheck Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in HolidayCheck Group. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of HolidayCheck Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.