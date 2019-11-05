What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKG:388)?

A look at the shareholders of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKG:388) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of HK$311b. Normally institutions would own a significant portion of a company this size. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 388.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 38% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.