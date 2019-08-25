What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Huayu Expressway Group Limited (HKG:1823)?

The big shareholder groups in Huayu Expressway Group Limited (HKG:1823) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Huayu Expressway Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$326m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 1823.

See our latest analysis for Huayu Expressway Group

SEHK:1823 Ownership Summary, August 25th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Huayu Expressway Group?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Huayu Expressway Group, for yourself, below.

SEHK:1823 Income Statement, August 25th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Huayu Expressway Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Huayu Expressway Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.