What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Jungfraubahn Holding AG (VTX:JFN)?

If you want to know who really controls Jungfraubahn Holding AG (VTX:JFN), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Jungfraubahn Holding isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of CHF899m, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about JFN.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Jungfraubahn Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Jungfraubahn Holding does have institutional investors; and they hold 30% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Jungfraubahn Holding's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Jungfraubahn Holding. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Jungfraubahn Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.