What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Madhav Copper Limited (NSE:MCL)?

If you want to know who really controls Madhav Copper Limited (NSE:MCL), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹2.8b, Madhav Copper is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MCL.

Check out our latest analysis for Madhav Copper

NSEI:MCL Ownership Summary, August 24th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Madhav Copper?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Since institutions own under 5% of Madhav Copper, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

NSEI:MCL Income Statement, August 24th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Madhav Copper. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Madhav Copper

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.