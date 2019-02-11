What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited (NSE:MARATHON)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The big shareholder groups in Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited (NSE:MARATHON) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹4.9b, Marathon Nextgen Realty is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MARATHON.

NSEI:MARATHON Ownership Summary February 11th 19 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Marathon Nextgen Realty?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it’s less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it’s always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don’t think it’s the best place for their money. Marathon Nextgen Realty might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NSEI:MARATHON Income Statement Export February 11th 19 More

Marathon Nextgen Realty is not owned by hedge funds. We’re not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Marathon Nextgen Realty

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.