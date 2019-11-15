What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE)?

Every investor in Matrix Composites & Engineering Ltd (ASX:MCE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of AU$41m, Matrix Composites & Engineering is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MCE.

See our latest analysis for Matrix Composites & Engineering

ASX:MCE Ownership Summary, November 15th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Matrix Composites & Engineering?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 44% of Matrix Composites & Engineering. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Matrix Composites & Engineering, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:MCE Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Matrix Composites & Engineering. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Matrix Composites & Engineering

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.