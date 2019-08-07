What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM)?

Every investor in Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Microequities Asset Management Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$47m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MAM.

ASX:MAM Ownership Summary, August 7th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Microequities Asset Management Group?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Microequities Asset Management Group might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

ASX:MAM Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Microequities Asset Management Group. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Microequities Asset Management Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.