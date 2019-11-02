What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZSE:MCK)?

Every investor in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZSE:MCK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.
With a market capitalization of NZ$441m, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MCK.
What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
As you can see, institutional investors own 9.1% of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.
Insider Ownership Of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited. It has a market capitalization of just NZ$441m, and insiders have NZ$7.6m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.
General Public Ownership
With a 12% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over MCK. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Private Company Ownership
Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 77%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.
I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past.
NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.
