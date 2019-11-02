What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZSE:MCK)?

Every investor in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand Limited (NZSE:MCK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of NZ$441m, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about MCK.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 9.1% of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels New Zealand

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.