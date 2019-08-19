What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Minsud Resources Corp. (CVE:MSR)?

Every investor in Minsud Resources Corp. (CVE:MSR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Minsud Resources is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$8.4m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about MSR.

Check out our latest analysis for Minsud Resources

TSXV:MSR Ownership Summary, August 19th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Minsud Resources?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Minsud Resources might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

TSXV:MSR Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Minsud Resources is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Minsud Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.