What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. (NSE:MURUDCERA)?

Every investor in Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd. (NSE:MURUDCERA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Murudeshwar Ceramics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹794m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about MURUDCERA.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Murudeshwar Ceramics?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Murudeshwar Ceramics might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Murudeshwar Ceramics. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Murudeshwar Ceramics

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.