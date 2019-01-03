What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited (NSE:NAGAROIL)?

The big shareholder groups in Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited (NSE:NAGAROIL) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of ₹317m, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about NAGAROIL.

See our latest analysis for Nagarjuna Oil Refinery

NSEI:NAGAROIL Ownership Summary January 3rd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Nagarjuna Oil Refinery?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 12% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Nagarjuna Oil Refinery’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:NAGAROIL Income Statement Export January 3rd 19 More

Nagarjuna Oil Refinery is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Nagarjuna Oil Refinery

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Nagarjuna Oil Refinery Limited. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It seems the board members have no more than ₹1.1m worth of shares in the ₹317m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.