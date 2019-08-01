What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Pharol, SGPS S.A. (ELI:PHR)?

Every investor in Pharol, SGPS S.A. (ELI:PHR) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of €128m, Pharol SGPS is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about PHR.

Check out our latest analysis for Pharol SGPS

ENXTLS:PHR Ownership Summary, August 1st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Pharol SGPS?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Pharol SGPS already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 27% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Pharol SGPS, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ENXTLS:PHR Income Statement, August 1st 2019 More

It looks like hedge funds own 14% of Pharol SGPS shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Pharol SGPS

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.