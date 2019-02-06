What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Every investor in Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Redbank Copper is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$4.9m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about RCP.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Redbank Copper?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Redbank Copper does have institutional investors; and they hold 22% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Redbank Copper, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Redbank Copper. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Redbank Copper

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.