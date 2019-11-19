What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)?

The big shareholder groups in Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$1.7m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about RTTR.

See our latest analysis for Ritter Pharmaceuticals

NasdaqCM:RTTR Ownership Summary, November 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ritter Pharmaceuticals?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 11% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Ritter Pharmaceuticals's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NasdaqCM:RTTR Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

It would appear that 5.8% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Ritter Pharmaceuticals

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.