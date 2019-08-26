What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Rothschild & Co SCA (EPA:ROTH)?

Every investor in Rothschild & Co SCA (EPA:ROTH) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Rothschild & Co has a market capitalization of €1.9b, so we would expect some institutional investors to have noticed the stock. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ROTH.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Rothschild & Co?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Rothschild & Co does have institutional investors; and they hold 7.8% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Rothschild & Co's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Rothschild & Co. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Rothschild & Co

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Rothschild & Co SCA. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth €85m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.