What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BHK)?

If you want to know who really controls SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. (SGX:BHK), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

SIIC Environment Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of S$808m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BHK.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SIIC Environment Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

SIIC Environment Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 29% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see SIIC Environment Holdings’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in SIIC Environment Holdings. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SIIC Environment Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.