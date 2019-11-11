What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (HKG:59)?

The big shareholder groups in Skyfame Realty (Holdings) Limited (HKG:59) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of HK$8.3b, Skyfame Realty (Holdings) is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 59.

SEHK:59 Ownership Summary, November 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Skyfame Realty (Holdings)?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own under 5% of Skyfame Realty (Holdings), many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

SEHK:59 Income Statement, November 11th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Skyfame Realty (Holdings). As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Skyfame Realty (Holdings)

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.