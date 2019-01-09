What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage (EPA:SMTPC)?

If you want to know who really controls Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage (EPA:SMTPC), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of €103m, Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SMTPC.

ENXTPA:SMTPC Ownership Summary January 9th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 7.2% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ENXTPA:SMTPC Income Statement Export January 9th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Société Marseillaise du Tunnel Prado Carénage

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.