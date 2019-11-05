What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited (NSE:SPECTRUM)?

A look at the shareholders of Spectrum Electrical Industries Limited (NSE:SPECTRUM) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Spectrum Electrical Industries is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹869m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about SPECTRUM.

See our latest analysis for Spectrum Electrical Industries

NSEI:SPECTRUM Ownership Summary, November 5th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Spectrum Electrical Industries?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 5.2% of Spectrum Electrical Industries. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Spectrum Electrical Industries's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

NSEI:SPECTRUM Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

Spectrum Electrical Industries is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Spectrum Electrical Industries

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.