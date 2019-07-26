What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Superhouse Limited (NSE:SUPERHOUSE)?

Every investor in Superhouse Limited (NSE:SUPERHOUSE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Superhouse is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹738m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SUPERHOUSE.

NSEI:SUPERHOUSE Ownership Summary, July 26th 2019

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Superhouse?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Superhouse, for yourself, below.

NSEI:SUPERHOUSE Income Statement, July 26th 2019

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Superhouse. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Superhouse

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Superhouse Limited. Insiders own ₹202m worth of shares in the ₹738m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.