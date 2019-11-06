What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP)?

Every investor in Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Sylvania Platinum is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£114m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about SLP.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sylvania Platinum?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 46% of Sylvania Platinum. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sylvania Platinum's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Sylvania Platinum. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Sylvania Platinum

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Sylvania Platinum Limited. It has a market capitalization of just UK£114m, and insiders have UK£2.9m worth of shares, in their own names. This shows at least some alignment, but I usually like to see larger insider holdings. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.