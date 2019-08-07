What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited (HKG:536)?

If you want to know who really controls Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited (HKG:536), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Tradelink Electronic Commerce is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$954m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about 536.

SEHK:536 Ownership Summary, August 7th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tradelink Electronic Commerce?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of Tradelink Electronic Commerce is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. When multiple institutional investors want to buy shares, we often see a rising share price. The past revenue trajectory (shown below) can be an indication of future growth, but there are no guarantees.

SEHK:536 Income Statement, August 7th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Tradelink Electronic Commerce. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Tradelink Electronic Commerce

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.