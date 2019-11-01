What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG)?

The big shareholder groups in Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG) have power over the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Watchstone Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of UK£72m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about WTG.

View our latest analysis for Watchstone Group

AIM:WTG Ownership Summary, November 1st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Watchstone Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Watchstone Group does have institutional investors; and they hold 67% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Watchstone Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

AIM:WTG Income Statement, November 1st 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. It would appear that 18% of Watchstone Group shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Watchstone Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.